Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Red Berenson previews Frozen Four

M&BR’s Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
Former Michigan hockey coach Red Berenson joins the show from Tampa and previews the Frozen Four. Also, a look at what’s on tap for Michigan football recruiting in the days ahead. Feedback on coaches is answered late in the pod.
Breakdown
– Nick Granowicz 00:00-:20
– Open :21-3:13
– Red Berenson 3:14-19:47
– Andrew Sprague 19:48-21:54
– O-line recruiting 21:55-30:00
– Feedback: Coaching staff, Michigan football profile, transfers & NIL 30:01-54:16
—
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @lucasreimink, @JaredHalus
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review’s video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram