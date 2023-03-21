Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Recruiting buzz with Seth Berry

Seth Berry M&BR recruiting writer joins the show to update how things are going with Michigan football recruiting. I talked to someone who recently was at Michigan football spring practice and give the details of our conversation on this pod. Feedback focuses on JJ McCarthy’s weight gain and if Donovan Edwards needs to get bigger or changed his running style.

M&BR’s Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

—

