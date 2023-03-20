Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Recapping another big recruiting weekend

M&BR’s Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
Langston Wertz Jr. is a columnist for the Charlotte Observer. Wertz Jr. discusses Providence Day football including Jadyn Davis, Channing Goodwin, Jordan Shipp & David Sanders Jr.. Recap of Michigan weekend in football recruiting and a look back at UM getting knocked out of the NIT tournament.
Breakdown
– Open 00:00-2:13
– Brandyn Hillman 2:14-5:15
– UM v OSU recruiting 5:16-8:55
– NCAA tourney 8:56-12:24
– Langston Wertz Jr. 12:25-27:38
– Michigan recruiting weekend 27:39-40:27
– Michigan basketball 40:28-47:58
– Feedback: RB’s, goats & dealing with online trolls 47:59-102:31
