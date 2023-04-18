Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Penn State spring game analysis

M&BR’s Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
Michigan picks up a PWO at QB over the last 24 hours. U-M basketball loses a recruit but opens up a scholarship for a player in the transfer portal. Is this a good or bad thing? Penn State held its Blue & White game over the weekend and I have some thoughts on what the Nittany Lions will bring to the table this upcoming season. ESPN released a preseason football percentage index ranking (FPI) and it looks like the worldwide leader hates Michigan while being smitten with Ohio State.
Breakdown
– Blake Corum highlight 00:00-:25
– Open :26-1:53
– Papa Kante 1:54-5:35
– PWO at QB 5:36-9:10
– Feedback Kante, recruiting & U-M swag 9:11-24:43
– Penn State Blue & White game 24:44-36:39
– Nittany Lions feedback 36:40-40:00
– ESPN’s FPI 40:01-51:56
– FPI feedback 51:57-1:10:56
—
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @lucasreimink, @JaredHalus
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review’s video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram