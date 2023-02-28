Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Next four in for recruiting

– Feedback on new things to try 43:17-49:47

For today’s show, we use recent Michigan verbal commitment Jacob Oden’s top four list of players he’s actively recruiting to join him in Ann Arbor. I add my top five list from last week and a plus one to round out the top ten players that are on my Michigan football recruiting radar at the moment. We discuss what the timetable is for Blake Corum to get back to 100% after injuring his knee against Illinois last year. We look at the tape of Hunter Dickinson almost stomping a Wisconsin player on Sunday. We also look at the latest bracketology and where Michigan basketball fits in.

M&BR’s Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

