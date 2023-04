Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: National championship or bust?

– Biggest concerns for football out of spring 29:33-55:08

You may not like the question but I’m asking it: Is this upcoming Michigan football season National Championship or bust for the Wolverines? Now that spring football is over, what are the biggest questions marks surrounding U-M? We also examine three names, that if a scholarship opens up, that could be added to the Michigan basketball roster.

M&BR’s Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

