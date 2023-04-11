Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Hardware for football?

M&BR’s Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of God Afternoon, Michigan Football!
Today, I look back at JJ McCarthy’s spring game performance. Four series with some ups and downs for the junior Michigan QB. A couple of things to look for from McCarthy this upcoming season. Also, hockey and wrestling bring home the hardware this season, will football follow suit?
Breakdown
– Open 00:00-2:47
– JJ McCarthy film first series 2:48-20:10
– Campbell influence as QB coach 20:11-22:41
– Hunter Dickinson 22:42-23:19
– McCarthy video 23:20-39:38
– McCarthy TD to Thaw 39:39-44:01
– Feedback: McCarthy in ’23 44:01-49:56
– Hockey, wrestling & football 49:57-100:09
—
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @lucasreimink, @JaredHalus
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review’s video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram