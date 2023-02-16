Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Five football recruiting targets

– Michigan beating OSU three years in a row 51:06-54:50

As the title of the pod suggests we will examine Michigan’s chances of getting players from our top-five target list. There is also a mystery audio piece that is played at the beginning of the show where a person is talking about a big Michigan figure in the past who painted ‘Go Blue’ on his teeth. See if you can tell who we are talking about. Alex Orji’s name is brought up as a player to look out for in the spring and in the Spring Game. Finally, I go down a rabbit hole and show pictures of Michigan “Grillz” on the internet.

M&BR’s Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

