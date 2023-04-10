Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Analyzing basketball transfers

Michigan basketball loses a player today but added a few late last week. How does the roster look right now? Michigan football continues to look good for offensive line recruits as they add yet another commitment late last week. Are OSU QB’s doomed to be busts in the NFL because of the Buckeyes QB system?

M&BR’s Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

—

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @lucasreimink, @JaredHalus

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out Maize & Blue Review’s video content on YouTube

Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram