Associated Press

Timme scores 32, leads No. 2 Gonzaga to rout of Santa Clara

Drew Timme scored 32 points and Andrew Nembhard had 19 as No. 2 Gonzaga routed Santa Clara 115-83 on Saturday for its 24th consecutive West Coast Conference victory. The Bulldogs (14-2, 3-0 WCC), who lead the nation in both scoring and field goal percentage, eclipsed the century mark for the third consecutive game and shot 58.7% from the field (44 for 75) against the Broncos (11-6, 1-1). Timme, a consensus preseason All-American, was 14-for-18 shooting, added eight rebounds, and had his way inside.