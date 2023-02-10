Golfers saw ‘something’ by a pool in a gated community in Florida. It was alive

A Southwest Florida deputy took some time off from crime-fighting to help out an adorable animal in need.

According to Lee County Sheriff’s Office’s public information officer, Nestor Montoya, some residents of the Stoneybrook golf community in Estero were on the golf course Wednesday morning when they spotted “something” lying by a neighbor’s pool.

“They were playing a round of golf is what we heard,” Montoya said of the Good Samaritans. “Then saw something curled up. They probably realized it was an animal of some sort and called it in.”

Indeed it was an animal — a fawn, or baby deer.

A deputy in the area came to tend to the fawn, which had entered the lanai through a temporary fence, Montoya said.

Fortunately, the young deer was not hurt, but it’s unclear where the mother was or how they separated. The deputy took the fawn to Blue Pearl animal hospital in Fort Myers, which later transferred her to CROW, Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife in Sanibel, about 20 miles west.

Pictures on the Lee County sheriff’s Facebook post show the smiling deputy holding the little one, its coat brown with white spots. Later, it’s seen curled up again, this time on a seat in the patrol car.

Commenters thanked the deputy for his service, but others were concerned that the fawn was moved when it was likely placed there temporarily so the mother could forage for food.

CROW spokeswoman Haillie Mesics concurred, telling the Miami Herald on Friday that that the fawn should have been left alone.

““Due to her healthy condition, it was clear to us the mother had been caring for her,” she said. “Mother deer will leave their fawns in what they believe to be a safe space for several hours which is why we ask finders to contact us before interfering with any wildlife.”

CROW folks “immediately renested” the baby, leaving her on a patch of grass near the area where she was originally left, and she was gone by the next morning.

“Thankfully, the deer is back where she needs to be and with her mother,” Mesics confirmed. “Unfortunately, she should have never been removed from the area. If you ever find a wild baby, please ALWAYS contact your nearest wildlife rehabber before intervening.”

CROW reached out to the sheriff’s office but has not heard back.