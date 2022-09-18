Golf social media influencer Paige Spiranac has ceremonial swing at Brewers’ new X-Golf America, then throws first pitch

Golf social media influencer and former pro Paige Spiranac had the ceremonial golf swing at the new X-Golf America at American Family Field on Thursday and then threw out the first pitch before the Brewers game against the Yankees on Friday night.

Golf has officially arrived at American Family Field with the opening of the Brewers’ new X-Golf America facility.

And to celebrate the opening, golf social media influencer and former pro Paige Spiranac had the honors of conducting the ceremonial first drive on Thursday on one of the golf simulator bays housed on the Club Level above left field.

Then on Friday, she returned to the ballpark for another ceremonial honor.

This time, she traded in her golf clubs for some baseball gear and a Christian Yelich jersey as the 29-year-old threw out one of the game’s first pitches on Friday prior to the Brewers’ 7-6 walk-off win.

Yelich caught her pitch.

In addition to Spiranac, an X-Golf America ambassador, Brewers infielder Keston Hiura gave one of the seven golf simulator bays a try on Friday.

The facility opened to the public Friday.

The indoor bays are spread out over two floors, with three offering views of the field. X-Golf offers more than 50 famous golf courses to play.

The area also features two full bars and seating areas for views of the game.

Spiranac has over 3.6 million followers on Instagram, 1.4 million followers on TikTok, 673,700 followers on Twitter and nearly 300,000 subscribers on her YouTube channel, which she uses for golf instructional and workout videos.

She played college golf at the University of Arizona for one season before transferring to San Diego State University for her final three years. She was an All-Mountain West Conference player during the 2012-13 and 2013-14 seasons.

After college, she was briefly part of a developmental women’s golf tour before trying to qualify for the LPGA Tour. She played in this past summer’s American Century Celebrity Golf Championship in Lake Tahoe, Nevada, an event that was won by Burlington native and former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers finished ninth. Spiranac was tied for 24th in a field of 87.

You can make reservations to play at X-Golf America on game days or non-game days at brewers.com/xgolf.

