Golf fans crushed Nick Faldo for spoiling Rory McIlroy’s amazing birdie on 18 at the Masters

Nick Faldo has long been the main analyst for CBS Sports’ golf coverage, much to the dismay of many fans who rightfully complain about his work during just about every tournament he calls.

Well, he was calling the Masters this week and early Sunday evening he completely botched a huge moment for Rory McIlroy and the tournament when he basically spoiled what happened before the viewers could see it.

Here’s what happened: McIlroy made an incredible birdie on the 18th hole when he holed out from the greenside bunker. When he did that CBS was showing Cam Smith lining up a putt on 13. Faldo then started saying he couldn’t believe what he just saw (he and Jim Nantz are sitting in the tower behind the 18th green) and that it was a huge moment that is going to amaze people and be big for the tournament.

A few moments later CBS cut to McIlroy’s shot but we all knew what was going to happen because Faldo SPOILED it.

Here’s the shot:

Just a horrible, horrible job by Faldo.

Golf Twitter was furious, and rightfully so:

