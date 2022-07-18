Goldman Sachs Stock Leaps After Q2 Earnings Beat, Dividend Boost

Goldman Sachs Group  (GS) – Get Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (The) Report posted better-than-expected second quarter earnings Monday as a big gain in global markets revenues offset a slump in investment banking fees. 

Goldman said earnings for the three months ending in June were pegged at $7.73 per share, down 48.5% from the same period last year but firmly ahead the Street consensus forecast of $6.97 per share. Group revenues, Goldman said, fell 23% to $11.86 billion, but again topped analysts’ forecasts of an $10.875 billion total.