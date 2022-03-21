Goldman Sachs Helps Bitcoin Take a Major Step

Goldman Sachs on Monday took a big step toward the possible wide adoption of bitcoin among institutional investors, such as hedge and pension funds. 

A step that will undoubtedly reassure some big investors, many of whom are still very reluctant to invest in cryptocurrencies and in particular in bitcoin, the first digital currency in terms of market share. 

Goldman Sachs  (GS) – Get Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Report, one of the big names in traditional finance, said on Monday that it has just carried out its first over-the-counter (OTC) crypto options trade.

