Goldman Sachs Had a 'Miserable' Quarter -- But Wider Market Destruction May Be Coming

Goldman Sachs Had a ‘Miserable’ Quarter — But Wider Market Destruction May Be Coming

by

Goldman Sachs  (GS) – Get Free Report reported dismal Q4 2022 earnings Jan. 17. The bank may not have been alone, with fellow investment bank Morgan Stanley  (MS) – Get Free Report also posting a decline in profit, but its shocking derailment stole headlines around the financial world.  

“We tried to do too much too quickly,” CEO David Solomon said on the earnings call. “I think we probably in some places haven’t had all the talent that we needed to execute the way we wanted.”