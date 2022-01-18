Text size





Goldman Sachs Group



failed to earn more than Wall Street expected for the first time in seven quarters as trading revenue declined and gains on its portfolio of equity investments diminished.

Goldman Sachs (ticker GS) earned $10.81 a share in the fourth quarter, down 11% from $12.08 in the fourth quarter of 2020, and below the FactSet consensus of $11.77. Early Tuesday, the stock was down 8%, or $30.88, to $350.06, marking the biggest decline among shares of big banks.

The stock has been trailing behind those of most of its rivals lately because the firm, which generates the bulk of its profits from trading and investment banking, derives less benefit from higher interest rates than more traditional banks. The stock is down more than 15% from its early November high of $426.

Still, the stock may be near a bottom because it is trading for just 8.5 times projected 2022 earnings of around $41 a share, a notable discount to Morgan Stanley (MS) and the industry leader





JPMorgan Chase



(JPM). Both of those banks fetch about 13 times projected 2022 per-share earnings.

Investors and analysts have expected Goldman’s earnings to moderate from the spectacular levels achieved during much of 2021. The firm earned a record $18.60 a share in the first quarter of 2021, for example. The question has been what the new normal for Goldman will be.

If the firm can earn more than $40 a share in 2022, in line with its fourth-quarter results, its stock could move higher given a discounted valuation relative to peers based on both its earnings and its price relative to the bank’s book value. Goldman fetches just 1.2 times its year-end 2021 book value of $284 a share, while JPMorgan trades around twice book.

On Goldman’s conference call, CEO David Solomon recognized that there “continues to be a fair amount of uncertainty” about the current operating environment given the rise in Covid cases and expectations for a series of rate increases by the Federal Reserve during 2022. Goldman’s analysts see four Fed rate hikes in 2022.

“Make no mistake,” Solomon said. “We are committed to executing in any market environment.”

One analyst said that while the fourth-quarter results were below expectations, the firm is operating well and making progress on key goals including diversifying its revenue base. Goldman plans to provide an update next month to investors about its strategic goals, possibly including a targeted level of return on equity.

“Overall, we believe the conversation around Goldman Sachs and financial services stocks more broadly is currently more macro in nature at the moment following an abrupt pivot in interest rate expectations, which could have business implications (higher NII but could be disruptive to markets and capital markets) if the needle is not thread perfectly,” wrote JMP Securities analyst Devin Ryan. NII refers to net interest income.

“That being said, taking a step back, we have been quite encouraged around Goldman Sachs’ strategic execution, including momentum in newer business initiatives and market share gains within legacy investment banking and trading platforms,” Ryan wrote. He has an Outperform rating and $460 price target on the stock.

Goldman is coming off a phenomenal year in which it earned a record $59.45 a share, more than double the $24.74 in 2020. It earned an outsize 23% return on equity during 2021 and a solid 15.6% in the fourth quarter.

Other big banks including JPMorgan and





Citigroup



(C) have reported declines in fourth-quarter trading revenues, so the Goldman news shouldn’t have been a big surprise.

Goldman’s global markets’ revenues were down 7% year over year to $3.99 billion in the fourth quarter. Within global markets, Goldman’s so-called FICC business—fixed income, currency, and commodities—recorded a 1% drop in fourth-quarter revenues while equities revenues were down 11% year over year.

Goldman’s investment-banking revenues were strong in the fourth quarter, rising 45% to $3.8 billion. Overall revenues were up 8% in the period to $12.6 billion relative to the fourth quarter of 2020.

Goldman’s portfolio of equity investments generated revenues of $1.4 billion in the fourth quarter, down 20% relative to the fourth quarter of 2020, reflecting declines in some public-market holdings. Goldman has a $19 billion portfolio of public and private-equity investments that it has been scaling back in recent quarters as it seeks to reduce the capital-intensive investments in favor of managing more money on behalf of clients.

