Golden State Warriors standings, schedule, odds

The 2022 NBA Playoffs are approaching, and the Golden State Warriors find themselves in good shape, holding a solid position at third place in the Western Conference.

With six games left in the regular season for the Warriors, they have a chance to climb up to second place, but that would require the Memphis Grizzlies to collect a bunch of losses in the remaining regular-season games.

So far, the Warriors have accumulated a 48-28 record (.632) but are on a three-game losing streak. If they don’t rack up a few more wins within the next six games, they could fall down the standings as the Mavericks, Jazz, Nuggets and Timberwolves are all narrowly behind them.

The 2022 playoff standings are clearly up for grabs, but here is everything you need to know about the Golden State Warriors:

Where are the Warriors in the Western Conference standings?

The Warriors are currently No. 3 in the West. They follow No. 1 Suns and No. 2 Grizzlies.

Team GB From No. 1 1. Suns – 2. Grizzlies 8.5 3. Warriors 13.5 4. Mavericks 15.0 5. Jazz 16.0 6. Nuggets 16.5 7. Timberwolves 18.5 8. Clippers 25.0 9. Pelicans 29.0 10. Lakers 29.5

Who would be the Warriors’ first-round opponent?

The Warriors are projected to face the Nuggets in the first round.

Here are the other projected Western Conference first-round matchups as of March 28:

Matchup Regular Season No. 1 Suns vs. No. 8 Clippers Suns lead 2-1 No. 2 Grizzlies vs. No. 7 Timberwolves Series tied 2-2 No. 3 Warriors vs. No. 6 Nuggets Nuggets lead 3-1 No. 4 Mavericks vs. No. 5 Jazz Series tied 2-2

What is the Warriors’ remaining schedule?

The Warriors have six games remaining – three of them at home. Their upcoming two games will serve as a challenge, but the remaining ones after that should be straightforward wins for the Warriors if they play solid basketball.

Matchup Day and Time Suns at Warriors Wednesday, March 30 at 7 p.m. PT Jazz at Warriors Saturday, April 2 at 5:30 p.m. PT Warriors at Kings Sunday, April 3 at 6 p.m. PT Lakers at Warriors Thursday, April 7 at 7 p.m. PT Warriors at Spurs Saturday, April 9 at TBD Warriors at Pelicans Sunday, April 10 at TBD

What are the Warriors’ playoff odds?

The Warriors currently have +600 odds to win the 2022 NBA championship — odds provided by our partner, PointsBet Sportsbook. Only one other team has better title odds than the Warriors, and it’s the West-leading Suns (+300).

The Warriors also have +275 odds to win the Western Conference championship, coming after the Suns (+130).

