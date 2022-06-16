Golden State Warriors Are Champions Once Again – The Hamden Journal

The Golden State Warriors are the National Basketball Assn. champions, destroying the Boston Celtics by 103-90 at the TD Garden in Game 6 to win the series.

Boston ran out to a 14-2 lead to start the game, but it was all Golden State after that. The Warriors went on a 25-8 run to take a small lead at the end of the first quarter and never looked back.

The victory is the fourth championship in an eight-season span for Golden State, certifying their dynasty. They are only the second team – joining the 1985 Los Angeles Lakers – as the only visiting teams to win the title on the Celtics’ home court.

The Warriors scored 10 points in the first 1:47 of the second quarter, creating a 21-0 run for Golden State that raised some boos from the disappointed home crowd in Boston. Golden State lead at the half by 15 points.

Steph Curry was the leading Golden State scorer with 34 points. Jaylen Bown led the Celtics with 34.