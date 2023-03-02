Golden Knights acquire Jonathan Quick from Blue Jackets

The Columbus Blue Jackets have reportedly traded goaltender Jonathan Quick to the Vegas Golden Knights, according to TSN’s Darren Dreger.

Quick was traded to the Blue Jackets late Tuesday night as part of a package for Vladislav Gavrikov and Joonas Korpisalo. According to The Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli, the Milford, Connecticut native was quite upset about the trade, as the team was notified following Tuesday’s 6-5 overtime win over the Winnipeg Jets.

Quick, 37, left the Kings after 16 seasons, two Stanley Cups and 743 games played for the franchise. Los Angeles’ third-round selection in the 2005 draft has struggled this season, going 11-13-4 with a 3.50 goals against average and a .876 save percentage.

Quick is in the final year of a 10-year, $58 million contract ($5.8 million AAV) he signed after winning his first championship in 2012.

More to come.