Golden Globes Will Not Be Livestreamed This Weekend – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: The controversy-plagued Golden Globes looks set to return this weekend, but no one will see it online or otherwise.

“This year’s event is going to be a private event and will not be livestreamed,” an HFPA spokesperson informed The Hamden Journal today, “We will be providing real time updates on winners on the Golden Globes website and our social media.”

Full results of the pared down Globes will be announced via a press release after the approximate 90-minute ceremony is over, we hear.

The decision for no online version of the mini-Globes is actually not primarily related to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s multi-million and multi-year contract with NBC. A source at the Comcast-owned network tells us that NBC is not standing in the HFPA’s way over the livestream.

The HFPA are typically paid $60M a year by NBC for the rights to air the Globes. NBCUniversal, the HFPA and Dick Clark Productions hammered out an eight-year deal in 2018.

As previously reported, the 79th annual awards ceremony will be glamor-free sans red carpet, media and celebrities attending, meaning no presenters or nominees. For the most part, studios in their ‘For You Consideration’ ads have not been touting the spoils of this year’s Golden Globe nominations.

Those attending this year’s Golden Globes will be selected members of the HFPA and grant recipients of the org’s philanthropy. Everyone in attendance will be required to be vaccinated and boosted and present a recent negative PCR Covid test.

Expect Kyle Bowser, the SVP of the Hollywood Bureau of the NAACP to be speaking about the Reimagine Coalition during the ceremony. Last October, the venerable civil rights organization inked a five-year agreement with the inclusion challenged HFPA to work together on a series of initiatives to open diversity doors and scale up representation.

NBC revealed on May 10, 2021 that it would not air the Golden Globes this year due to the current diversity issues involving the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

The network, in a statement at the time, said that it continues to believe that the HFPA is “committed to meaningful reform” but “change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right”.