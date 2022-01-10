Golden Globes ceremony plays out with no stars or TV audience but one awkward Twitter feed

“The Power of the Dog” and “West Side Story” took top film prizes at an untelevised Golden Globes, largely ignored by Hollywood, unveiled via social media. (Photo by Chris Delmas/AFP via Getty Images)

All week long, variations of the same joke have been circulating. It goes something like this: If the Golden Globe winners are announced and there are no celebrities to collect the statuettes or a television audience to watch the ceremony, did it really happen?

The 79th Annual Golden Globes did indeed take place Sunday night at their usual venue, Los Angeles’s Beverly Hilton, but there was absolutely nothing usual about this year’s stripped-down affair. The usually glitzy Globes, traditionally one of the most-watched award shows of the year, was transformed from a worldwide telecast to a Twitter thread. A very odd Twitter thread, to put it kindly.

Sunday capped a year of upheaval for the Globes and its voting body the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, canceled both figuratively and literally — with nearly the entire entertainment industry boycotting the fête after reports exposing HFPA’s lack of diversity and dubious practices, while its regular television partner, NBC, nixing the annual broadcast. (Not boycotting the Globes? Snoop Dogg, who announced this year’s nominations, mispronunciations and all. And Jamie Lee Curtis, but more on her later.)

Pandemic or not, the contrasts between Sunday’s private, celebrity-less event and the star-studded ceremonies of years past were stark. There were no traffic closings in Beverly Hills. No limos arriving. No pre-shows. No sprawling red carpet. No Amy Poehler, Tina Fey or Ricky Gervais roasting HFPA members to their faces. No winners in attendance. No press, either, beyond HFPA members. No maze of after-parties surrounding the Hilton’s grounds into the early morning.

According to The Playlist’s Gregory Ellwood, there were roughly only 300 people at the event, filling up only the front of The Beverly Hilton’s International Ballroom.

There were still Golden Globes doled out in the usual 25 film and television categories.

But the HFPA’s decision to not even to live-stream the event was particularly baffling. Even though NBC pulled the plug on its telecast, the network reportedly had no issue with the HFPA moving forward with a YouTube feed. Was the HFPA attempting to save face and avoid more ridicule from snarky social media commentators? Or did the group simply not think the expense was worth the effort? We’d bet on the former.

Story continues

Instead, winners — announced inside the Beverly Hilton by HFPA grant recipients — were unveiled to the world via the Golden Globes Twitter. It was not smooth, with the Globes’ tweets neglecting to mention what project actors and filmmakers were being rewarded for within.

At one point, the Globes appeared to imply that its winner for Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy, Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of the very famous musical West Side Story, was a laugh-filled comedy. (Narrator: It definitely is not.)

So who else won “big” Sunday?

The Power of the Dog, Jane Campion’s widely heralded Western and Yahoo Entertainment’s No. 1 movie of the year, ruled the film categories, picking up Best Picture, Best Director for Campion and Best Supporting Actor for Kodi Smit-McPhee. Belfast, Kenneth Branagh’s autobiographical coming-of-age film, thought to be Dog’s biggest Oscar competitor, managed only one win, earning Best Screenplay honors for Branagh.

West Side Story fared strongly as well, winning, as mentioned, the top Musical or Comedy race as well as acting awards for Rachel Zegler (Best Actress, Musical or Comedy) and Ariana DeBose (Best Supporting Actress).

Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos) and Will Smith (King Richard) won for the lead acting drama categories, while Andrew Garfield was named Best Actor, Musical or Comedy for his work in Tick, Tick… Boom! Best Animated Feature went to Disney’s Encanto and Best Non-English Language Film went to Japan’s Drive My Car.

HBO’s Succession was the big winner on the TV side, earning Best Television Series, Drama, Best Actor, Drama for Jeremy Strong and Best Supporting Actress for Sarah Snook. HBO also won Best Television Series, Comedy for Hacks, with star Jean Smart awarded Best Actress, Comedy. Ted Lasso’s Jason Sudeikis was named Best Actor, Comedy. And making history was Pose‘s M.J. Rodriguez, who became the first trans actress to win a Globe, scoring for Best Actress in a Television Series, Drama. (See the full list of winners below).

In between winner announcements, the HFPA honored itself — or at least its admirable humanitarian efforts, calling attention to their charitable work with organizations like Las Fotos, St. Elmo Village, Get Lit and Streetlights. The group’s non-profit support landed its only celebrity appearance of the night, a taped message from Jamie Lee Curtis applauding their philanthropic work. “I’m proud to be associated with them in this venture,” Curtis said.

The Golden Globes’ role as a precursor to the Oscars has always been debated. On one hand, fewer than 100 HFPA journalists traditionally vote for winners as opposed to the thousands who make up the Academy. But because of the widely viewed telecast, Globes winners could theoretically gain momentum through the long slog of the awards season. But with no show, it seems likely that this year’s Globes honorees won’t get any boost in the Oscar derby.

Another question on the mind of industry observers is whether this year’s winners will acknowledge their Globes wins — or be advised by their PR teams to stay silent. And will the winners even accept their Globes? At the height of the backlash against the HFPA, Tom Cruise returned the three statues he has collected, but no other major stars followed suit, at least publicly.

And then there’s the ultimate question following Sunday’s bizarro Globes: Can the event recover its luster?

The HFPA has taken various actions to respond the backlash its faced in Hollywood, adding a chief diversity officer, overhauling its board, adding 21 new members (including six Black journalists after previously having zero), working the NAACP and updating its code of conduct.

We’ll see in roughly one year. In the meantime we’d like to talk to their social media manager.

Best Motion Picture — Drama

The Power of the Dog (WINNER)

Belfast

Coda

Dune

King Richard

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos (WINNER)

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama

Will Smith, King Richard (WINNER)

Mahershala Ali, Swan Song

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

West Side Story (WINNER)

Cyrano

Don’t Look Up

Licorice Pizza

Tick, Tick … Boom!

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Rachel Zegler, West Side Story (WINNER)

Marion Cotillard, Annette

Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza

Jennifer Lawrence, Don’t Look Up

Emma Stone, Cruella

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick … Boom! (WINNER)

Leonardo DiCaprio, Don’t Look Up

Peter Dinklage, Cyrano

Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza

Anthony Ramos, In the Heights

Best Motion Picture — Animated

Encanto (WINNER)

Flee

Luca

My Sunny Maad

Raya and the Last Dragon

Best Motion Picture — Non-English Language (Formerly Foreign Language)

Drive My Car (Japan) (WINNER)

Compartment No. 6 (Finland / Russia / Germany)

The Hand of God (Italy)

A Hero (France / Iran)

Parallel Mothers (Spain)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story (WINNER)

Caitriona Balfe, Belfast

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Ruth Negga, Passing

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog (WINNER)

Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar

Jamie Dornan, Belfast

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Best Director — Motion Picture

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog (WINNER)

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Denis Villeneuve, Dune

Best Screenplay — Motion Picture

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast (WINNER)

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Adam McKay, Don’t Look Up

Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos

Best Original Score — Motion Picture

Hans Zimmer, Dune (WINNER)

Alexandre Desplat, The French Dispatch

Germaine Franco, Encanto

Jonny Greenwood, The Power of the Dog

Alberto Iglesias, Parallel Mothers

Best Original Song — Motion Picture

“No Time to Die” — No Time to Die (WINNER)

Music by Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell; Lyrics by Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell

“Be Alive” — King Richard

Music by Dixson, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter; Lyrics by: Dixson, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter

“Dos Oruguitas” — Encanto

Music by Lin-Manuel Miranda; Lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda

“Down to Joy” — Belfast

Music by Van Morrison; Lyrics by Van Morrison

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” — Respect

Music by Carole King, Jennifer Hudson, Jamie Hartman; Lyrics by Carole King, Jennifer Hudson, Jamie Hartman

Best Television Series — Drama

Succession (WINNER)

Lupin

The Morning Show

Pose

Squid Game

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pose (WINNER)

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Christine Baranski, The Good Fight

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama

Jeremy Strong, Succession (WINNER)

Brian Cox, Succession

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Billy Porter, Pose

Omar Sy, Lupin

Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Hacks (WINNER)

The Great

Only Murders in the Building

Reservation Dogs

Ted Lasso

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Jean Smart, Hacks (WINNER)

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Elle Fanning, The Great

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso (WINNER)

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

The Underground Railroad (WINNER)

Dopesick

Impeachment: American Crime Story

Maid

Mare of Easttown

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown (WINNER)

Jessica Chastain, Scenes From a Marriage

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Michael Keaton, Dopesick (WINNER)

Paul Bettany, WandaVision

Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Tahar Rahmi, The Serpent

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Sarah Snook, Succession (WINNER)

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick

Andie MacDowell, Maid

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

O Yeong-su, Squid Game (WINNER)

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso