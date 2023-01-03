Golden Globes 2023 Presenters Includes Ana De Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, More – The Hamden Journal

Ana De Armas, Ana Gasteyer, Billy Porter, Colman Domingo, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Natasha Lyonne, Nicole Byer, Niecy Nash, Quentin Tarantino and Tracy Morgan have been announced as presenters by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) for the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

Jerrod Carmichael will host the ceremony airing live coast-to-coast on Jan. 10 from 5-8 p.m. PT/8-11 p.m. ET on NBC and streaming on Peacock. Previously announced Golden Globe Award winner and six-time nominee Eddie Murphy will be the recipient of the 2023 Cecil B. DeMille Award. Five-time Golden Globe Award winner and sixteen-time nominee Ryan Murphy will receive the Carol Burnett Award.

Also participating on the telecast is Sony Music Masterworks recording artist, composer, producer, and activist, Chloe Flower, who will release a new song, “Golden Hour” inspired by her upcoming appearance. Flower is an in-demand pianist for artists such as Meek Mill and Cardi B, and a fierce advocate for women of color in the music industry. Most recently, Chloe performed at this year’s Kennedy Center Honors on behalf of honoree Tania Leon.

Produced by dick clark productions and Jesse Collins Entertainment in association with the HFPA, the Golden Globe Awards are viewed in more than 210 territories worldwide. Helen Hoehne is president of the HFPA. Jesse Collins and Dionne Harmon will serve as executive producers.