Golden Globe Winners 2022 — List Of Film And Television Awards – The Hamden Journal

UPDATED with latest winners: The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is revealing winners of its 79th annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday in a private ceremony at the Beverly Hilton. The pared-down event, which kicked off at 6 p.m. PT, will not be televised or even livestreamed this year as the HFPA continues to enact reforms stemming from revelations of longtime diversity and organizational shortfalls within the group made up of journalists covering Hollywood for outlets around the world.
No celebrity presenters or nominees are involved in this year’s event, which had no red carpet and is putting the focus on the HFPA’s philanthropic efforts; individuals from organizations who have received donations from the group are announcing the nominees and winners. Otherwise, the only people attending tonight are HFPA executives and members, the latter a growing group after HFPA’s ranks were expanded as part of reforms targeting ethics and code of conduct, diversity, equity and inclusion, governance and more.
Still, NBC said it would not televise this year’s awards show, studios and streamers have been reluctant to participate, and major PR firms remain mostly in boycott mode as the HFPA continues to course-correct.
As for the actual nominations, the HFPA dropped all submission requirements for this year’s Globes, with a similarly flash-less noms reveal in December resulting in Belfast from Focus Features and The Power of the Dog from Netflix leading nominations on the film side, where Netflix scored a leading 17 noms. HBO/HBO Max topped the TV side with 10 noms, including a leading five for reigning Emmy champ Succession.
So far, Disney’s Encanto in Animated Film and Japan’s Drive My Car in Non-English Language have been announced as winners in film categories, as has Jeremy Strong and Sarah Snook for HBO’s Succession and O Yeong-Su for Netflix’s Squid Game in TV.
Keep checking back below as we reveal winners in all 25 categories.
MOTION PICTURES
BEST MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA
Will Smith
King Richard
BEST MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Andrew Garfield
Tick, Tick…Boom!
BEST MOTION PICTURE – ANIMATED
Encanto
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
BEST MOTION PICTURE – NON-ENGLISH LANGUAGE (FORMERLY FOREIGN LANGUAGE)
Drive My Car (Japan)
Janus Films
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE
Ariana DeBose
West Side Story
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE
BEST DIRECTOR – MOTION PICTURE
BEST SCREENPLAY – MOTION PICTURE
Kenneth Branagh
Belfast
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE – MOTION PICTURE
Hans Zimmer
Dune
BEST ORIGINAL SONG – MOTION PICTURE
“No Time to Die” — No Time to Die
Music by: Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell
Lyrics by: Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell
TELEVISION
BEST TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA
Jeremy Strong
Succession
BEST TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Hacks
HBO/HBO Max
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Jean Smart
Hacks
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Jason Sudeikis
Ted Lasso
BEST TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
The Underground Railroad
Amazon Prime Video
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES, OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Kate Winslet
Mare of Easttown
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES, OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Michael Keaton
Dopesick
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE ON TELEVISION
Sarah Snook
Succession
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE ON TELEVISION
O Yeong-Su
Squid Game