Golden Globe Winners 2022 — List Of Film And Television Awards – The Hamden Journal

UPDATED with latest winners: The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is revealing winners of its 79th annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday in a private ceremony at the Beverly Hilton. The pared-down event, which kicked off at 6 p.m. PT, will not be televised or even livestreamed this year as the HFPA continues to enact reforms stemming from revelations of longtime diversity and organizational shortfalls within the group made up of journalists covering Hollywood for outlets around the world.

No celebrity presenters or nominees are involved in this year’s event, which had no red carpet and is putting the focus on the HFPA’s philanthropic efforts; individuals from organizations who have received donations from the group are announcing the nominees and winners. Otherwise, the only people attending tonight are HFPA executives and members, the latter a growing group after HFPA’s ranks were expanded as part of reforms targeting ethics and code of conduct, diversity, equity and inclusion, governance and more.

Still, NBC said it would not televise this year’s awards show, studios and streamers have been reluctant to participate, and major PR firms remain mostly in boycott mode as the HFPA continues to course-correct.

As for the actual nominations, the HFPA dropped all submission requirements for this year’s Globes, with a similarly flash-less noms reveal in December resulting in Belfast from Focus Features and The Power of the Dog from Netflix leading nominations on the film side, where Netflix scored a leading 17 noms. HBO/HBO Max topped the TV side with 10 noms, including a leading five for reigning Emmy champ Succession.

So far, Disney’s Encanto in Animated Film and Japan’s Drive My Car in Non-English Language have been announced as winners in film categories, as has Jeremy Strong and Sarah Snook for HBO’s Succession and O Yeong-Su for Netflix’s Squid Game in TV.

Keep checking back below as we reveal winners in all 25 categories.

MOTION PICTURES

BEST MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

Will Smith

King Richard

BEST MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Andrew Garfield

Tick, Tick…Boom!

BEST MOTION PICTURE – ANIMATED

Encanto

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

BEST MOTION PICTURE – NON-ENGLISH LANGUAGE (FORMERLY FOREIGN LANGUAGE)

Drive My Car (Japan)

Janus Films

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE

Ariana DeBose

West Side Story

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE

BEST DIRECTOR – MOTION PICTURE

BEST SCREENPLAY – MOTION PICTURE

Kenneth Branagh

Belfast

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE – MOTION PICTURE

Hans Zimmer

Dune

BEST ORIGINAL SONG – MOTION PICTURE

“No Time to Die” — No Time to Die

Music by: Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell

Lyrics by: Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell

TELEVISION

BEST TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

Jeremy Strong

Succession

BEST TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Hacks

HBO/HBO Max

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Jean Smart

Hacks

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Jason Sudeikis

Ted Lasso

BEST TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

The Underground Railroad

Amazon Prime Video

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES, OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Kate Winslet

Mare of Easttown

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES, OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Michael Keaton

Dopesick

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE ON TELEVISION

Sarah Snook

Succession

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE ON TELEVISION

O Yeong-Su

Squid Game