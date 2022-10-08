GoldandBlack.com Saturday Simulcast: Purdue's win at Maryland

GoldandBlack.com Saturday Simulcast: Purdue’s win at Maryland

by
GoldandBlack – GoldandBlack.com Saturday Simulcast: Purdue’s win at Maryland

{{ timeAgo(‘2022-10-08 18:34:35 -0500’) }}
football
Edit


Brian Neubert

GoldandBlack

GoldandBlack.com staff

In this week’s GoldandBlack.com Saturday Simulcast — brought to you by the Purdue Union Club Hotel — Brian Neubert and Tom Dienhart break down the Boilermakers’ eventful win at Maryland.

Audio version

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2022. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

Certain data provided by STATS, LLC

© 2022 Yahoo. All rights reserved.