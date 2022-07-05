Gold prices touch their lowest level of the year as the dollar climbs to a 22-year high vs. euro

Gold on Tuesday fell below the key $1,800-an-ounce level to its lowest prices so far this year, while silver futures trade at two-year lows, on back of a rise in the U.S. dollar to a new 22-year high against the euro.

Price action

delivery dropped $28.30, or 1.6%, to $1,773.20 an ounce after touching a low at $1,765.60. Prices for the most-active contract haven’t traded at levels that low since December, FactSet data show.

traded at $19.16 per ounce, down 51.2 cents, or 2.6%, and trading at their lowest since July 2020.

delivery were off $32.60, or 1.7%, to $1,905.50 per ounce.

delivery dropped $25.10, or 2.9%, at $846.20 per ounce.

were down 17.2 cents or 4.8%, to $3.432 per pound.

What analysts are saying

Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at AvaTrade, blamed the dollar’s moves for driving price action in gold.