Gold Is Shining Again. Newmont Stock Is Still Worth Buying.

It’s taken a while, but gold miner



Newmont



stock, a Barron’s pick, has finally started doing what we thought it would—and it isn’t too late to buy.

Back in September, we argued that the price of gold could rebound and that Newmont (ticker: NEM) was cheap, both factors that would ultimately help lift the stock. Shares didn’t do much at first, dropping 4.5% from when we picked it to its low point in early March. That could be blamed on the price of gold, which rose a smidgen, but it didn’t necessarily help as the economy looked ready to rebound and investors started favoring riskier assets.