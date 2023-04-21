Gold Is Hitting a Wall. It’s Time to Lock In Some Profits.

Text size





Gold appears to be stalling as it contends with formidable resistance at $2050-$2075 per ounce—the area of the 2020 and 2022 highs. But if gold could stay in the upper end of its three-year trading range, then this timeout could be the last one before the metal blasts off later this year.

To review, my work generated a Buy signal at $1675 on Nov. 8, 2022, as reported in that day’s Institutional View. When gold reached a 2.5-year trendline resistance in the $1950 area, I recommended that clients sell half of their position, as reported in the Jan. 26 Institutional View.