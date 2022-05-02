Gold books worst day in 2 months, after suffering biggest monthly loss since September

Gold futures finished sharply lower Monday, recording their sharpest daily decline in about two months, while building on an April retreat that left the precious metal with its worst monthly performance since September.

Gold for June delivery

GC00,

-0.04%

GCM22,

-0.04%

fell $27.70, or 2.5%, to settle at $1,863.60 an ounce on Comex, the biggest daily percentage decline since March 9 when the most-active gold contract fell 2.7%, according to Dow Jones Market Data. A surging U.S. dollar was blamed in part for a 2.1% April fall, the largest in seven months. May silver

SI00,

+0.29%

SIK22,

+0.43%

fell 59 cents, or 2.2%, to end at $22.54 an ounce.