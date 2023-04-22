Gold-Blue game gives fans a taste of what’s to come

Football returned to fans in Morgantown on Saturday in form of the annual spring game, which hosted a series of player and fan competitions and a Blue vs. Gold scrimmage. The gold won the event 56-51.

The “best-dressed” Gold Team took an early 7-4 lead prior to the game, thanks to their pre-game outfits. They were additionally given two points for the kick-off.

Garrett Greene then got things going by pushing the Gold squad over half-field with an 18 yard pass over the middle to Jeremiah Aaron. A few plays later, the Gold Team broke out the Philly Special, with Greene catching a 40 yard receiving touchdown from Preston Fox to take an eight point lead.

A combination of defensive stops and three-and-outs got the Blue Team back in the game with a minute to go in the first quarter, now down just two at 16-14. They were then able to tie it up with a defensive stop on one-on ones.

Soon after, Garrett Greene found the end-zone for the second time of the night, this time on a 40 yard passing touchdown to Cortez Braham, the score now 26-16 in favor of the Gold Team.

Nicco Marchiol got his first standout play of the game on a nice 20 yard pass to Kole Taylor to get the tight ends involved, a key goal of the Mountaineer offense this upcoming season.

Empty drives from both Marchiol and Greene got the Blue Team (defense) back within one, the half closing at 26-25.

The Blue Team then managed to takeover in the lineman and receiver competitions to grab ahold of a three point lead, their first of the day.

Next, CJ Donaldson got the Gold squad back in front during real game play with a seven yard rushing score.

A three-and-out by the Golds gave the Blue Team seven more points to take a two point lead. Their lead then increased to five with another defensive stop.

After a kicking competition, the Blue Team remained in front by one at a score of 48-47.

Quarterback Sean Boyle got his first reps of the game to start the fourth quarter. On the second play of the drive, Jaheim White found the end zone on a 53 yard rush, helping the Gold Team to their eventually 56-51 victory.