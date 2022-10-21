Gold and Black Radio Pregame at 11 a.m.: Purdue at Wisconsin

After 15 straight losses in the series, the Boilermakers seek a victory Saturday at Wisconsin, not only to break the streak but to keep pace as a team to beat in the Big Ten West. We’ll preview the Badgers and the Boilermakers on the Gold and Black Radio Pregame podcast.

