Gold and Black Radio Pregame at 11 a.m.: Nebraska at Purdue

After consecutive road wins, the Boilermakers return home, looking to keep the winning streak alive and stake a claim – again – as a favorite in the Big Ten West. It’s Purdue hosting Nebraska in Ross-Ade Stadium under the lights at 7:30 Saturday night. We preview on the Gold and Black Radio Pregame podcast.

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2022. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.