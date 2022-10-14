Gold and Black Radio Pregame at 11 a.m.: Nebraska at Purdue

football
After consecutive road wins, the Boilermakers return home, looking to keep the winning streak alive and stake a claim – again – as a favorite in the Big Ten West. It’s Purdue hosting Nebraska in Ross-Ade Stadium under the lights at 7:30 Saturday night. We preview on the Gold and Black Radio Pregame podcast.

Link: Pod

