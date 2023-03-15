Drew Barrymore is named the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards host

Drew Barrymore is leading the pop culture charge at the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards!

The Drew Barrymore Show host, 48, will helm the May 7 show, which will bring the biggest and best in movies and TV under the roof of the Barker Hangar in Los Angeles.

The actress announced the big news in a short promo shot during a segment of her “Drew’s News Report” on her daily talk show. In the video, Barrymore introduced a special correspondent, the doll from M3GAN (which is none other than Barrymore herself dressed in the M3GAN costume).

“Thank you Drew, I actually have news for you. You’re hosting the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards! How exciting!,” Barrymore as M3GAN said in the promo, as she began to dance in M3GAN‘s signature creepy style.

“Wow, I am so honored to be chosen, especially this year when the show is all about the fans,” Barrymore added as the video cut back to her seated at her desk.

“I’m a fan and you’re a fan of scary movies right?,” Barrymore asked Ghostface from the Scream movie franchise who was sitting next to her.

“It is going to be an epic night. Big moments. Huge movie stars. Cocaine bear are you free on May 7? The 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards, we’ll be there,” she said as Ghostface and “Cocaine Bear” joined the shot.

“Will you?,” she asked the audience as she turned to the side to reveal her wearing white M3GAN contacts as she winked at the camera.

Barrymore is no stranger to the MTV Movie & TV Awards scene, having nabbed nine nominations and taken home three Golden Popcorns throughout her lengthy career, which started on Steven Spielberg’s E.T.: The Extraterrestrial.

The actress won her first MTV Movie & TV Award for “Best Kiss” for her film The Wedding Singer and also won “Best On-Screen Team” for 2001’s Charlie’s Angels.

Barrymore was most recently nominated for Best Talk/Topical Show for The Drew Barrymore Show at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED, and has been honored at the MTV Awards: Greatest of All Time in 2020 with fellow actor Adam Sandler as “Dynamic Duo.”

The event — which will be broadcasted on MTV internationally in more than 150 countries — will be produced under Paramount Media Networks & MTV Entertainment Studios, the umbrella company for brands like MTV, Comedy Central, CMT, Paramount Network and TV Land.

The 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards will air live on May 7 from the Barker Hangar in Los Angeles at 8 PM ET/PT on MTV.