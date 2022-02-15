Going NUTS with Mike Evans about Tom Brady’s special balls

The Hamden Journal

The Daily Beast

Michele Tafoya Finally Ditches NFL Sideline Reporting for GOP Politics

Kevin C. CoxIt almost seemed inevitable. Longtime NFL sideline reporter Michele Tafoya is done with sports broadcasting and will now enter conservative politics.After working the sidelines of Sunday night’s Super Bowl, Tafoya told The Athletic that she had wrapped up her career as a full-time sports reporter and that she would immediately co-chair Republican businessman Kendall Qualls’ campaign to become Minnesota’s governor.Tafoya isn’t going to stop there, either. She is also slated to appear

