GoFundMe removes phony Amber Heard-Johnny Depp fundraiser

You can’t fool GoFundMe — at least when it comes to Amber Heard and Johnny Depp.

It abruptly pulled the plug on a fake $1 million campaign created by someone named Kimberly Moore allegedly to raise money for Heard to pay Depp’s damages after their sensational six-week defamation trial, TMZ reported Saturday.

After the verdict, the fundraiser was set up to help Heard. Moore claimed to have made contact with Heard’s legal team and vowed Heard would have direct access to any money raised.

The page’s description read, “I believe Amber, and social media protected the abuser. The judgment exceeds her net worth. It’s so sad that he was able to get away with the abuse. The judgment furthers that abuse. If you can please help her.”

But a rep for GoFundMe says they were able to flag the profile quickly — before much money was donated after determining that Amber’s team hadn’t created the page. It was then shut down.

Heard can’t pay the $10.4 million she owes Depp, her lawyer said last week after the end of the trial. Sources told The Post the actress is “broke” due to hefty legal fees associated with the trial.