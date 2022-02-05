GoFundMe ‘professional thieves’ for withholding $10M from anti-vax rally

Tesla founder Elon Musk slammed GoFundMe for hypocrisy after the fundraising site cut ties with a convoy of anti-vaxx Canadian truckers.

“Double-standard?” quipped Musk on Twitter, while sharing a screenshot of a June 2020 tweet GoFundMe posted in support of Seattle’s lawless CHOP, or the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest, an “autonomous zone” where riots broke out and police were not permitted to enter.

He also called GoFundMe “Professional Thieves.”

Thousands of truckers in the “Freedom Convoy” rolled into Ottawa on Jan. 29, many of them blocking roads outside of Parliament buildings, honking loudly and brandishing Canadian flags and “F–k [Prime Minister Justin] Trudeau” banners.

GoFundMe blocked the release of almost $10 million in donations to the group earlier Friday, in connection with “the promotion of violence and harassment” during the Ottawa protest.

The ‘Freedom Convoy’ rolled in Ottawa this week. AFP via Getty Images

“We now have evidence from law enforcement that the previously peaceful demonstration has become an occupation, with police reports of violence and other unlawful activity,” GoFundMe wrote in a statement.

Donors have until Feb. 19 to ask for a refund, and the rest of the money the group raised would be allocated to “credible and established charities” chosen by Freedom Convoy organizers, the site said.

A screenshot of the convoy’s controversial GoFundMe page. Gofundme

On Wednesday, Facebook took down a page created by US truckers who were planning to ride from California to Washington DC for a similar protest.