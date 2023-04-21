Goes After $787.5M Fox News Settlement On ‘Real Time’ – The Hamden Journal

Bill Maher had some thoughts about Fox’s $787.5 million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems on Real Time tonight.

After going over the settlement and how it delivered Fox execs and Fox News personalities from testifying under oath, Maher concluded, “This way they avoided a trial and the harrowing prospect of having to swear to tell the truth.”

In terms of truth, Maher went over internal Fox texts made public in the proceedings, noting that Tucker Carlson — who had Trump lawyer Sydney Powell on his show, thus “giving credibility” to her — described Powell in private as a “psychopath…a liar…and f*cking b*tch.”

And, said Maher, the Fox News spokesman responded, “They are cherry picking those texts out of context.” (The actual Fox News spokesperson’s quote was that they “cherry-picked quotes stripped of key context.”)

Maher’s response? “In what context is ‘f*ing bitch’ a compliment?”

The Real Time host also found irony in the statement that Fox put out that claimed, in part, “This settlement reflects Fox’s continued commitment to the highest journalistic standards.”

Maher came back with, “You know which news outlets have, I think, even higher journalistic standards? The ones who don’t have to pay three-quarters of a billion dollars for being a f*cking liar.”