‘Godzilla’ Series In Development At Apple TV+ – The Hamden Journal

In a massive deal that expands on Legendary’s monsterverse, Apple TV+ has given a series order for a new original live-action series from Legendary’s Monsterverse franchise. Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking new reality that monsters are real, the series explores one family’s journey to uncover its buried secrets and a legacy linking them to the secret organization known as Monarch.

The untitled Monsterverse series will be produced by Legendary Television and executive produced by co-creators Chris Black Chris Black, who will also serve as showrunner, and Matt Fraction, alongside Safehouse Pictures’ Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell and Toho Co. Ltd. Hiro Matsuoka and Takemasa Arita will executive produce for Toho. Toho is the owner of the Godzilla character and has licensed the rights to Legendary for this series as a natural byproduct of their long-term relationship on the film franchise.

Talks about expanding the universe via a series began after Godzilla v Kong became one of the first big box-office hits in the post-pandemic era. Legendary is already developing the next untitled film set in the Monsterverse but saw potential in developing a series and began talking to buyers that were interested. Apple showed immediate interest especially as they look to add more branded IP to a slate of original TV series that continues to grow and a deal was soon struck to start development on the series.