“Godspeed My Friend. You Made Your Mark Here” – The Hamden Journal

Refresh For Updates...Hollywood colleagues, friends and fans of John Wick and The Wire star Lance Reddick remembered the actor today as one of the most talented of his generation.

Reddick died this morning of natural causes at the age of 60. Reddick played Charon in the John Wick film franchise and was a series regular on The Wire, Fringe and Bosch.

“A man of great strength and grace,” writes The Wire costar Wendell Pierce. “As talented a musician as he was an actor. The epitome of class. A sudden unexpected sharp painful grief for our artistic family. An unimaginable suffering for his personal family and loved ones. Godspeed my friend. You made your mark here. RIP”

“Lance Reddick was an incredibly nice guy, and an incredibly talented actor,” said Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn. “This is heartbreaking. My love goes out to all his family, friends, and collaborators.”

“I can’t take it no more,” tweeted Questlove. “rip Lance Reddick.”

Jake Fogelnest, a writer on the 2018-2020 series Corporate that featured Reddick, wrote,”Deeply sad to hear of the passing of Lance Reddick. An incredibly joyful human being and incredible actor. Working with him on ‘Corporate’”’ was a masterclass. My deepest sympathies to his family and everyone who was touched by his presence.”

Read the tributes to Reddick below. The Hamden Journal will update this post as additional remembrances are posted.

