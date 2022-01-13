‘Godfather Of Harlem’ Renewed For Season 3 By Epix – The Hamden Journal

Epix has renewed the Forest Whitaker-led Godfather of Harlem for a 10-episode third season.

The critically acclaimed drama from ABC Signature is scheduled to begin production on Season 3 in New York this summer.

The renewal follows a strong second season, Epix’s best-performing season of all time, according to the network. The series broke records for any single title streams in a single day across Epix’s digital platforms, and the season two finale was the network’s best performing finale episode to date, according to Epix.

Created by Chris Brancato and Paul Eckstein, Godfather of Harlem tells a story inspired by infamous crime boss Bumpy Johnson (Whitaker), who in the early 1960s returned from eleven years in prison to find the neighborhood he once ruled in shambles.

Season 3 will find Bumpy Johnson continuing to battle for control of Harlem, with other aspirants to the throne, namely the Cuban Mafia from neighboring Spanish Harlem. Taking on the Cuban mob will put Bumpy, his loved ones, and his community in the crosshairs of not only the rival Italians, but ruthless Latin assassins and, ultimately, the CIA. Godfather of Harlem is a collision of the criminal underworld and the civil rights movement during one of the most tumultuous times in American history.

“Godfather of Harlem is that rare show that is both addictively entertaining, and deeply relevant,” said Michael Wright, president of Epix. “Forest Whitaker, Chris Brancato and Paul Eckstein have crafted a series that deserves all the acclaim it has received, and it grows more compelling every season.”

“I’m thrilled to be returning to my show, working alongside our truly incredible cast, crew, and writers, as we tell this unique and powerful story. I can’t wait to get back to set, and thank Michael Wright, Epix, ABC Signature, and our dedicated fans for their support” said Whitaker.

“We’re thrilled to bring this extraordinary group of artists back together for season three of Godfather of Harlem,” said Jonnie Davis, President, ABC Signature. “Forest Whitaker’s Bumpy Johnson is one of television’s great antiheroes and we can’t wait to see what the brilliant creative team led by Chris Brancato and Paul Eckstein have in store.”

In addition to Whitaker, who also executive produces, Season 3 cast includes Vincent D’Onofrio, Ilfenesh Hadera, Nigél Thatch, Lucy Fry and Antoinette Crowe-Legacy.

Godfather of Harlem is produced by ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios. Brancato, Eckstein, Whitaker, Nina Yang Bongiovi, James Acheson, Markuann Smith and Joe Chappelle executive produce. Swizz Beatz serves as executive music producer.