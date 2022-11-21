‘Godfather’, ‘Apocalypse Now’ Producer Was 85 – The Hamden Journal

Gray Frederickson, an Oscar-winning co-EP on The Godfather films and Apocalypse Now who one of the busiest and most respected producers and production executives of the 1960s through the ‘80s, died November 20 of prostate cancer in Oklahoma City. He was 85. His wife, Karen, confirmed his death.

Born in Oklahoma, Frederickson moved to Hollywood in the early ‘60s and quickly acquired expertise as a line producer. By 1965 he produced a comedy Making It at Twentieth Century Fox and joined with Al Ruddy to produce Little Fauss and Big Halsy with Robert Redford at Paramount.

Becoming a trusted adviser to Francis Ford Coppola, Frederickson was a co-executive producer on The Godfather, The Godfather Part II — sharing a Best Picture Oscar for the sequel — and Apocalypse Now, spending many months beside Coppola in the Philippines and other Asian locations.

His association with Coppola continued on other films, such as One from the Heart, and into a Coppola-directed experiment in live theater titled Desert Vision.

Frederickson also served in other production positions, becoming VP Physical Production at Lorimar in the 1980s.

On The Godfather, Frederickson’s close ties with Coppola were especially important given ongoing disagreements between the studio and producer Ruddy, who was briefly fired mid production. Frederickson was the only producer present when Marlon Brando performed his surprise ‘audition’ for the lead role during pre production.

Frederickson had two children. Following his Hollywood career, he semi-retired to Oklahoma where he produced several independent movies and taught filmmaking at Oklahoma City Community College, being elected to the Oklahoma Hall of Fame a year ago.