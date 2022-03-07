‘God of War’ TV Series Being Shopped to Amazon

Amazon Prime Video is in talks to pick up a “God of War” live-action TV series adaptation from Sony Pictures Television and PlayStation Productions, Variety has learned.

No deal has closed yet for the project based on the popular Santa Monica Studio-produced PlayStation game. The potential series hails from “The Expanse” creators Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby and “The Wheel of Time” showrunner Rafe Judkins.

Per PlayStation’s officially description for “God of War”: “Starting with the release of ‘God of War’ in 2005 on PlayStation 2, Santa Monica Studio has created seven games across multiple platforms. Up to the most recent release in 2018, the franchise focused on Kratos’ journey in the Greek world, following a path of vengeance as a result of being tricked into killing his family by the Olympian gods. Now, living as a man outside the shadow of the gods, Kratos must adapt to unfamiliar lands, unexpected threats, and a second chance at being a father. Together with his son Atreus, the pair will venture into the brutal Norse wilds and fight to fulfill a deeply personal quest.”

Should the “God of War” show land at Amazon, it would mark the latest in a line of TV series based on video games that are either in the works or in production, including Amazon’s “Fallout” adaptation from “Westworld” creators Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan, HBO’s “The Last of Us” (based on another PlayStation property), Paramount Plus’ upcoming “Halo,” the Anthony Mackie-led “Twisted Metal” at Peacock and Netflix’s “Resident Evil” project.

Representatives for Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios declined to comment.

Deadline first reported that Amazon was in talks for the “God of War” TV series.

