‘Go back and read lips:’ Bumgarner chapped over Cardinals’ Contreras after D-Backs loss

ST. LOUIS — In the third inning of Wednesday’s 14-5 loss to the Cardinals, Diamondbacks starter Madison Bumgarner took issue with a swing by Willson Contreras.

Contreras fouled the pitch off and let out a grunt as he did so.

“I think I didn’t like the way I swung,” Contreras said.

Television cameras caught Bumgarner jawing at Contreras after the play, yelling a profanity.

When asked what was said postgame, Bumgarner replied, “You can go back and read lips.” A reporter followed up to ask what Bumgarner took issue with.

“If you can’t see that, I don’t know how to help you,” Bumgarner said. “Not just today. Yesterday, today, probably another day if you picked a random day of watching him play.”

Added Bumgarner: “If I pitched better, I might give you something. But I’ve gotta pitch better.”

After the confrontation, Bumgarner issued three consecutive balls, walking Contreras, who was the lead-off hitter in the inning. Contreras delivered an emphatic bat flip as he walked down to first base.

Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

It proved to be a costly start to a disastrous inning for Bumgarner. He allowed hits to the next two batters and then surrendered a three-run homer to Tommy Edman later in the inning.

It is not the first notable confrontation of Bumgarner’s career. Now in his 15th season, he has developed a reputation for complaining about what he perceives to be hitters’ antics. Just last year, he called the Nationals’ Victor Robles “a clown” for pausing to watch a home run.

His issue with Contreras could be rooted in a similar reason. The Cardinals’ catcher hit two home runs on Tuesday. He stood in the batters’ box to watch the first one, which was a no-doubter, fly.

Diamondbacks Manager Torey Lovullo backed up Bumgarner after the game.

“Contreras plays the way he does and we feel a certain way about his style inside of this clubhouse and he does what he does and you’ve gotta accept it,” Lovullo said.

Lovullo was less supportive of Bumgarner when it came to his on-field struggles. He did not commit to keeping Bumgarner in the rotation going forward. He has a 10.26 ERA in four starts.

