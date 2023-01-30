Go add Jeremy Sochan in every league he’s available

Week 16 of the fantasy basketball season is upon us, and like every Monday, I’ll break down several players who are rostered in less than 50% of Yahoo fantasy basketball leagues.

But before we get to this week’s waiver pickups, here are the games to be played by each team in Week 16.

Four games: 16 teams (76ers, Hawks, Hornets, Kings, Knicks, Lakers, Magic, Nuggets,, Pelicans, Pistons, Raptors, Suns, Timberwolves, Trail Blazers, Warriors and Wizards)

Three games: 12 teams (Bucks, Bulls, Cavs, Clippers, Grizzlies, Heat, Mavericks, Nets, Pacers, Rockets, Spurs and Thunder)

Two games: 2 teams (Celtics and Jazz)

Now that you know which teams to target for streaming, let’s get to the pickups.

Priority Adds in Shallow leagues (10 teams or less):

Immanuel Quickley – PG/SG, New York Knicks (44% rostered)

If Quickley was dropped in haste after a couple of off nights, he’s worth scooping up. His minutes continue to hover around the high 20s and low 30s, as he’s firmly entrenched as the Knicks’ sixth man.

He’s put up at least 16 points and five rebounds in his last two outings and has a steal in three straight games. He’s been shooting an efficient 50% from the field with two triples per game over the past month and will also help with assists. The Knicks have a four-game week ahead, so Quickley is worth an add.

Jeremy Sochan – PF, San Antonio Spurs (39% rostered)

Pick up Sochan wherever he is available.

He’s cracked the top 100 over the past two weeks (92nd) and is averaging 18.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 2.0 threes and 0.8 stocks with 47/59/89 shooting splits. His offensive game continues to improve, and it shows after dropping a career-high 30 points (with eight rebounds and five assists) in a losing effort to the Suns on Saturday night.

He’s playing nearly 30 minutes a night in January, a trend that should continue for the latter part of the season.

Dennis Schroder – PG/SG, Los Angeles Lakers (37% rostered)

The Lakers will be down Anthony Davis and LeBron James to start a four-game week, so Schroder should see a significant spike in usage on Monday. He’s cooled off a bit over the past week, finishing 154th in per-game value, but he’s worth grabbing if you need points, rebounds and steals from the guard position in Week 16.

Worst case, he’ll be a good streaming option for the Lakers’ B2B set on Monday and Tuesday.

Priority Adds in Deep Leagues (12+):

Dorian Finney-Smith – SF/PF, Dallas Mavericks (32% rostered)

The Mavs forward has been logging heavy minutes since he returned from injury on January 18, which has paid off. He’s been 70th in per-game value over the past two weeks while being a reliable source of threes, points, rebounds and steals.

He’s also stuffed the stat sheet over the last week, finishing 34th in per-game value while averaging 13.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.7 threes and 1.3 steals. The Jazz are rumored to be strongly interested in acquiring his services, but for now, fantasy managers should be adding him in 12+ team leagues for his recent surge in production.

Mid-tier Adds:

Patrick Williams – SF/PF, Chicago Bulls (38% rostered)

Williams now ranks 86th in total value this season, thanks to a productive last two weeks. He’s ranked 54th in per-game value over that span after averaging 13.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.6 threes, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks in his last five games.

Patrick Williams makes for a solid fantasy add for Week 16. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

He’s easily playing his best stretch of basketball right now and is shooting 49% from the field, 43% from three and 86% from the line, with a 62% true-shooting percentage in January. He’s one of the many Bulls players hitting the rumor mill in trade talks, but fantasy managers should feel good about picking him up given his recent play.

Alec Burks – PG/SG/SF, Detroit Pistons (31% rostered)

The NBA trade deadline is next Thursday, and Burks is one of a few veterans on a young Pistons team who could be auditioning for a potential trade. He’s been instant offense for the Pistons all season long, and that should continue in Week 16.

He’s posted consecutive 20-point performances while hitting at least three triples in each game. Most notably, he started in both of those games, so if he continues to run with the starters, pick him up in points and H2H leagues.

Short-term but worth a look:

Deni Avdija – SF/PF, Washington Wizards (31% rostered)

Rui Hachimura being traded to the Lakers was the best thing for Avdija’s fantasy outlook, as he’s posted two double-doubles and is averaging 13.3 points, 9.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.0 steals over his last three games.

He’s coming off the bench, and even though he benefited from Kristaps Porzingis‘ absence over the past week, he’s in a position to log at least 20-25 minutes a night playing both forward positions. The Wizards also play four games this week, so even with Porzingis on track to return on Monday, Avdija still has streaming appeal in Week 16.

Drew Eubanks – C, Portland Trail Blazers (13% rostered)

Eubanks is still worth streaming in 12-team leagues because of his ability to block shots in limited minutes. Sure, he did underwhelm on Saturday night, finishing with seven points and three rebounds, but he also swatted two shots.

Jusuf Nurkic (calf soreness) is listed as questionable on Monday, so Eubanks may get another chance to start if Nurk isn’t ready to play. Either way, Eubanks has a block in 10 straight games and is posting 1.9 blocks per game over that span. Portland is another team with four games in Week 16, too.

Others to consider by my rankings:

Tari Eason – SF/PF, Houston Rockets (26%)

Donte DiVincenzo – PG/SG – Golden State Warriors (25%)

Hamidou Diallo – SG/SF, Detroit Pistons (10%)

Kenyon Martin Jr. – SF/PF, Houston Rockets (21%)

Patrick Beverley – PG/SG, Los Angeles Lakers (11%)

Royce O’Neale, SG/SF, Brooklyn Nets (41%)

Daniel Gafford – C, Washington Wizards (46%)