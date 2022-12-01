GMA’s T.J. Holmes Praised Wife’s ‘Built-In Black Woman Superpower’ For Not Leaving Him Two Years Before Cheating Scandal With Amy Robach

It looks like Good Morning America hosts T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are much more than friends and colleagues. The internet has been going crazy since both ABC anchors deleted their Instagram accounts following intimate photos of them on what appears to be a lovers’ getaway in upstate New York being circulated online.

According to People, Holmes and Robach went MIA on IG Wednesday after The Daily Mail published images of their romantic rendezvous. In several of the snaps, the hosts are shown cuddled up in a bar, and in one picture, Holmes appears to be squeezing Robach’s behind. In another photograph, the pair appeared to be holding hands in a car.

An unnamed source told People that although the pair had chemistry in the newsroom, no one took it seriously since both parties involved were married.

“There were rumors they were having an affair about a year ago,” the source says. “A lot of people believed there might have been some truth to it because you can see there’s a mutual affection there. But everyone ultimately chalked it up to friendship because they always said they were both happily married.”

Both Robach and Holmes have been married for 12 years. 45-year-old Holmes is married to attorney and philanthropist Marilee Fiebig, and on their 10th anniversary, he wrote her a touching Facebook post dedicated to her ability to withstand all the foolishness he’s put her through. In fact, he referred to it as her “built-in Black woman superpower.”

“10 years ago, Marilee Fiebig married me. And despite my best efforts, she remained married to me the past 10 years,” wrote Holmes on Mar. 1, 2020. “That’s not hyperbole. I’m not being dramatic. I gave her plenty of reasons, excuses, and opportunities to walk her fine ass out the door. But instead, with her built-in black woman superpower, she showed a grace and patience that’s incomprehensible.”

He continued, “Asking her for another 10 years would be asking too much. Another 10 months? That may even be a stretch. If she gave me another 10 weeks, I should consider myself lucky. If she puts up with me another 10 days, I’d be grateful. But if she would even spare another 10 minutes of her time for me today, I should consider myself blessed.”

Marilee is Holmes’ second wife, the two share a daughter named Sabine. Prior to his marriage to Marilee, Holmes was married to Amy Ferson, who he divorced in 2007. They share two children together.

Amy Robach, 49, is married to actor Andrew Shue.

The Daily Mail claims the co-hosts are in a “passionate romance” and that they spent “alone time in each other’s apartments” ahead of the Thanksgiving holidays.

Social media users were shocked not only by Robach and Holmes’ affair but at their audacity to express their love in public.

“You’re on a huge national morning show and just think you wouldn’t be spotted and put on blast??!” One user tweeted.

“Galavanting about the town???? Happily showing the love?!??!! For the world to see?!??! When you both literally have SPOUSES?!?!” Another added.

One user was stunned by one image in particular.

“Not the hand on the bootydjdkskdkd,” they wrote.

Other social media users knew the writing was on the wall as soon as Holmes mentioned his wife’s “Black woman superpower”