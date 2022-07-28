GMA’s Ginger Zee has scary encounter with great white sharks

This summer’s slew of shark sightings is far from fin-ito — just ask Ginger Zee.
The “Good Morning America” meteorologist had spine-tingling encounters with 10 great white sharks in four hours while studying the species near the coast of Chatham, Mass., she said.
Jaw-dropping footage posted on Instagram Thursday by the celebrity weather woman shows the massive man-eaters lurking below the surface as she accompanies biologists on a shark-tagging boat.
“Tagging great white sharks! We saw 10 in 4 hours. Amazing studying,” Zee posted, along with wild footage from the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy mission.
“It tells us where to go and so far we’ve had over a half-dozen that we’ve spotted. Nothing tagged yet,” she wrote in an earlier post.
A shark can then be seen swimming next to the boat before a researcher puts a satellite tracking tag on it.
Fearful fans of Zee — who’s also ABC’s chief meteorologist — urged her to be careful not to get chomped.
“Just watch your arms!” one observer proclaimed in the comments section.
Another added, “The earth is trying to tell humans [to] stay out the water.”
The frightening footage comes after at least four great white sharks were spotted off new New England coastlines during a three-day period earlier this month.
There have also been at least six shark attacks in the waters near Long Island in the past month, officials and victims have warned.