GMA’s Ginger Zee has scary encounter with great white sharks

This summer’s slew of shark sightings is far from fin-ito — just ask Ginger Zee.

The “Good Morning America” meteorologist had spine-tingling encounters with 10 great white sharks in four hours while studying the species near the coast of Chatham, Mass., she said.

Jaw-dropping footage posted on Instagram Thursday by the celebrity weather woman shows the massive man-eaters lurking below the surface as she accompanies biologists on a shark-tagging boat.

“Tagging great white sharks! We saw 10 in 4 hours. Amazing studying,” Zee posted, along with wild footage from the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy mission.

“It tells us where to go and so far we’ve had over a half-dozen that we’ve spotted. Nothing tagged yet,” she wrote in an earlier post.

A shark can then be seen swimming next to the boat before a researcher puts a satellite tracking tag on it.

Meteorologist Ginger Zee said she encountered 10 sharks on a tagging expedition. ginger_zee/Instagram

Zee saw the sharks off the coast of Chatham, Massachusetts. ginger_zee/Instagram

Fearful fans of Zee — who’s also ABC’s chief meteorologist — urged her to be careful not to get chomped.

“Just watch your arms!” one observer proclaimed in the comments section.

Another added, “The earth is trying to tell humans [to] stay out the water.”

The frightening footage comes after at least four great white sharks were spotted off new New England coastlines during a three-day period earlier this month.

There have also been at least six shark attacks in the waters near Long Island in the past month, officials and victims have warned.