‘GMA’ co-anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes PDA pics emerge as months-long affair rumors swirl

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes attend the 2022 ABC Disney Upfront on May 17, 2022 in New York City. (Photo: Getty Images,)

Good Morning America hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes appear to be more than co-workers. In photos obtained by The Daily Mail, Robach and Holmes are pictured getting very close outside of the studio on multiple occasions over the past month. The morning show anchors are both married to other people.

Exactly when Holmes and Robach’s relationship seemingly turned romantic is unclear, but multiple reports claim the journalists recently left their spouses. Holmes has been married to attorney Marilee Fiebig since 2010 and Robach wed Melrose Place star Andrew Shue that same year.

“Amy and T.J. had always had a warm supportive friendship and they bonded over their love of running,” one source told Entertainment Tonight. “There have been whispers at ABC about a possible relationship between them for the last several months.”

Holmes, 45, and Robach, 49, have been co-anchoring GMA3 together since 2020.

“They’ve recently grown even closer due to their cohosting GMA3, and traveling for special remote assignments, like going to London for the Queen’s funeral,” one source told Entertainment Tonight. “The two have a special bond that has been evident to staff for years, so it’s not surprising a relationship has formed, but it is shocking that it has come to light in this way.”

A rep for ABC News did not respond to Yahoo Entertainment’s request for comment.

A source claims to Page Six that their romance began this past spring when they trained together for the New York City Half Marathon.

“They have a very cozy relationship on air, but that is what is expected. But they were very careful behind the scenes to keep their affair secret. The producers at GMA are shocked to hear they are having an affair,” an insider said.

Meanwhile, an insider tells People there had been rumors Holmes and Robach’s friendship had progressed to something more.

“There were rumors they were having an affair about a year ago,” the insider shared. “A lot of people believed there might have been some truth to it, because you can see there’s a mutual affection there. But everyone ultimately chalked it up to friendship because they always said they were both happily married.”

Sources claimed to multiple outlets that Holmes and Robach ended their marriages in August.

Robach has been seen without her wedding ring in photos on social media since October. She recently restricted comments on her Instagram, but deleted her account on Wednesday when pictures of her and Holmes were published by The Daily Mail. In one photograph, the two are seen getting closed in a NYC bar. In another shot, they show PDA during a romantic weekend away upstate. Holmes’s Instagram seems to have been deactivated.

