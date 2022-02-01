GM Stock: GM Earnings Due With Outlook Key After Tesla Warning

General Motors (GM) tees up to report for the final quarter of 2021, with Ford Motor (F) also due after Tesla (TSLA) warned that chip headwinds may persist this year. GM stock rose off multimonth lows.

On Tuesday, GM is likely to offer 2022 guidance along with earnings results. Investors want to know how the auto giant is navigating the global chip shortage, which has hit auto sales hard. Last Wednesday, Tesla (TSLA) beat Q4 views but said chip supplies were “the main limiting factor” and supply issues could continue in 2022.

GM Earnings

Estimates: Wall Street expects GM earnings to plunge 40% to $1.16 per share. Revenue is seen falling 5% to $37.752 billion, but improving over Q3’s 25% decline, according to FactSet.

Results: Check back late Tuesday.

Outlook: Analyst forecast 2022 EPS of $6.93 on revenue of $153.97 billion, FactSet says. That would show little change vs. 2021, but would be a solid pickup from Q4’s trend.

In Q4, GM’s vehicle deliveries plunged 43% year over year in the U.S. and dived 23% in China, the auto giant has already said. For full-year 2021, U.S. deliveries tumbled 13% and China deliveries fell 0.3%. In a milestone, Toyota overtook GM as the new U.S. sales king last year.

Vehicle supply rather than demand is weighing on sales. General Motors reported record low inventories entering Q4, with chip shortages persisting but improving as the quarter went on.

Offsetting weak sales, GM’s average transaction prices continue to rise. Average prices in the U.S. over the first 11 months of 2021 rose by nearly $5,000 to $48,396 per vehicle, according to Edmunds.

IBD Live: A New Tool For Daily Stock Market Analysis

GM Stock

Shares of General Motors rallied nearly 5% to 52.73 in Monday’s stock market trading. GM stock has failed an early-January breakout past 65.28, while undercutting its 10-week and 40-week lines, with no new buy point in sight. Last week, GM stock hit its lowest level since September and its relative strength line is lagging, according to MarketSmith chart analysis.

Shares of Ford, which reports late Thursday, rose 3.9% Monday. Ford stock has also undercut the 10-week line but remains above the 40-week line. Ford round-tripped a double-digit gain from a late-December entry, a sell signal.

Tesla (TSLA) jumped nearly 11%. Stellantis (STLA) — which owns Fiat, Chrysler and Peugeot — edged up 0.5%.

Toyota stock, which found support Friday at its 50-day line near the top of a prior consolidation, rose 2.75% on Monday.

Ford, Stellantis, Toyota and many other automakers will release January U.S. sales this week, but not GM or Tesla.

Juggling Auto Chip Shortage, EV Shift

In January, General Motors unveiled the first fully electric version of its bestselling vehicle, the Chevy Silverado pickup truck, a key piece of its $35 billion investment on electrification. Through 2025, GM plans to roll out 30 new EVs globally. It aspires to go all-electric by 2035.

The upscale Cadillac Lyriq will launch in late spring.

Automakers are shifting to electric vehicles amid one of the biggest industry crises.

The global chip shortage, fueled by the coronavirus pandemic, cost automakers $210 billion in lost revenue in 2021, with 7.7 million fewer vehicles rolling off production lines, the consulting firm AlixPartners estimates.

Both GM and Ford idled or shut key plants, including those making some of their most popular and profitable vehicles. While managing through the chip crisis, GM focused on maximizing production of its money spinners: full-size trucks and SUVs, including the Silverado.

But no one knows for sure how long the chip shortage will last. That could slow automakers’ EV shift because increasingly smart electric vehicles need more semiconductors than do gas or diesel vehicles.

Find Aparna Narayanan on Twitter at @IBD_Aparna.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

Stocks To Watch: Top-Rated IPOs, Big Caps And Growth Stocks

Find The Latest Stocks Hitting Buy Zones With MarketSmith

Why This IBD Tool Simplifies The Search For Top Stocks

Looking For The Next Big Stock Market Winners? Start With These 3 Steps