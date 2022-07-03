GM, NIO, and 3 More of the Best Car Stocks for the Second Half of 2022

Text size





The average automotive stock dived about 25% in the second quarter.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images





The first half of 2022 was painful for the automotive sector, with most car stocks dropping farther than the broader market. But that pain can create opportunity: Several stocks look like big winners, according to Wall Street.

The second quarter was especially brutal: The



S&P 500

dropped 16.5%, the



Dow Jones Industrial Average

slid 11.8%, and the average automotive stock dived about 25%. Inflation and rising interest rates sapped investor enthusiasm for all stocks and hit the auto sector a little harder.