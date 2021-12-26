The Hamden Journal

GM EV Partner Sees Director Randall Weisenburger Make Big Stock Buy

MP Materials stock surged earlier this month after the U.S. rare-earths miner reached a deal “to develop a fully integrated U.S. supply chain for rare-earth magnets” with General Motors. In the wake of the higher stock price, MP Materials director Randall Weisenburger bought up shares.

MP Materials (ticker: MP) announced Dec. 9 that it will supply rare-earth materials, alloy, and finished magnets for the motors of electric vehicles to GM (GM) “with a gradual production ramp that begins in 2023.” Planned vehicles under the…

